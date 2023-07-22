New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,407 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE HI opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

