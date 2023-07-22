New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,482 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

