New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 271 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Down 0.1 %

MHK stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.30.

New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

