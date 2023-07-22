New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,732 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

