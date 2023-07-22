New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 276 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,128,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,990,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,946,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE:AN opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

