New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,174 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.