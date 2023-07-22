New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 574 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $91.81 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

