New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,803 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $50.75 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.