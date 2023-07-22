New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,833 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

