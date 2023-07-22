New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.6 %

LANC opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.