New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 891 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $10,188,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $12,802,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

