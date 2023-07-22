New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 922 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

