New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 131,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.15 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

