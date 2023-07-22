New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Black Hills by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Black Hills by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

