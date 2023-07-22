New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

