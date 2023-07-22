Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

