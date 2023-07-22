Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

