Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 196.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 346,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 63.0% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

