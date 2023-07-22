Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.12. Novan shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,917,671 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Novan Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

