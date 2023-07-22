O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

