O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,743,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 499,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

