Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 291,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

