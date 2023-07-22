Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.1 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $118.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

