Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:OGN opened at $21.18 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
