Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.