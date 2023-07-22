Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

