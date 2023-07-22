Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Stake Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRND. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

TRND opened at $29.58 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

