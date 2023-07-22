Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

