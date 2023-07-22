Parallel Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 228.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 245,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

