Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 133.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

