Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

PK stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

