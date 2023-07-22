Patricia Nakache Sells 34,116 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $110,535.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $129,997.40.

On Thursday, May 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $21,605.74.

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

