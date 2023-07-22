Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) President Jeff Rodino Sells 5,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Rodino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

