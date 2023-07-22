Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

PTEN stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,762 shares of company stock worth $4,529,619. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.