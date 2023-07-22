Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 284,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,881,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 817,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

