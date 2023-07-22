Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 52-Week High at $400.20

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 94882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.60 ($5.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 71,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £260,082.52 ($340,066.06). 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.