Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 52-Week High at $400.20

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 94882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.60 ($5.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group
In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 71,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £260,082.52 ($340,066.06). 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
