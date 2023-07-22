Phillip A. Gobe Sells 20,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PUMP stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

