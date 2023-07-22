Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

PNFP opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.