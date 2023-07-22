Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

