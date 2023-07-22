Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

