Pivotal Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.