Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

