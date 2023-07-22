Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

