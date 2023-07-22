PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

