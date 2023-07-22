Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

