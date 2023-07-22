Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

