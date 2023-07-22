PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.47. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
