PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.47. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 383,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

