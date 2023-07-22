ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $61.33

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.33, but opened at $65.74. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 1,096,603 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $741.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,798.50.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470,010 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 403,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $7,460,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.