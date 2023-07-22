Provence Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

