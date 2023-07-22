PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.97

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.97 and last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 292630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

