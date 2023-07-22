Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Q BioMed shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 18,800 shares trading hands.

Q BioMed Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

